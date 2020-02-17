Commissioner inaugurates 4- day anti-polio drive to immunize 0.339 million children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch Monday inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering vaccines to children here at Basic Health Unit Hali Road, Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch Monday inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering vaccines to children here at Basic Health Unit Hali Road, Latifabad.

During four days anti-polio campaign as many as 339,595 children below five years of age will be immunized in Hyderabad city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural Taluka of the district.

While talking to media persons after inauguration of anti-polio drive, the commissioner said divisional administration and health department would utilize all resources to achieve set target of immunization and those who had been left over during previous campaign would also be vaccinated.

He said it was unfortunate that Hyderabad had still not attained the status of polio free city but government was striving hard to make it as polio-free city soon.

Divisional administration with the help of health department officials, is utilizing all resources to achieve 100 percent target of the current anti-polio drive, commissioner said and directed the polio workers to discharge their duties with dedication and commitment so that polio virus could be completely eradicated.

Baloch said all officials and polio workers assigned for the task were discharging their duties with utmost commitment and they had been warned that they would liable to be punished if found negligent in their duties.

He said that eradication of polio from the province was on top priority of the government.

He termed the task a huge challenge and a national cause and stressed upon all stake holders including parents, teachers, media, public representatives and other people to play active role in strengthening the government's efforts to curb the menace of polio virus.

The commissioner stressed upon health officials and polio workers to act upon already formulated micro plans so that all refusal cases would be covered and no one would left unattended during four days campaign.

He said that certificates and shields would be awarded to the polio workers and other health officials on their best performance during current campaign.

According to official sources, in four talukas, 54 union committees, union councils and cantonment areas, 339595 children below the age of five years would be administered anti polio drops during four days campaign for which 1293 teams have been constituted.

In current anti polio campaign 1152 mobile teams, 118 fix point teams, 67 health center and 87 support center teams with 82 doctors, 1020 lady health works, 263 area In-charges and 12 Taluka supervisors have been constituted to accomplish the task.

The District Health Officer Dr. Masood Jaffery, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Tahir Ali Memon, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqi, Dr. Santosh, Imamuddin Magsi, Kazim Jatoi, Dr. Jamshed and others were also present on the occasion.