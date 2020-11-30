UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates 5- Day Anti Polio Campaign In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:46 PM

Commissioner inaugurates 5- day anti polio campaign in Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Monday inaugurated five day anti polio campaign by administering anti polio vaccine to the children here at Sindh Government hospital Qasimaba

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Monday inaugurated five day anti polio campaign by administering anti polio vaccine to the children here at Sindh Government hospital Qasimabad.

As many as 328737 children under 5 years of age would be immunized during the campaign which will be continued till Friday (December 04).

According to the figures released by health officials, total 1,388 teams under supervision of 12 Taluka officers and 87 UC Medical Officers would immunise 0.328 million children in all four talukas of district Hyderabad during polio campaign.

Abass Baloch said polio was a dangerous virus which must be wiped out through active participation in anti polio drives.

He called upon citizens to immunize their children could be rooted out from the country.

He urged polio workers to follow COVID-19 SOPs during anti polio drive to contain coronavirus from spreading further.

The Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon, District Health Officer Dr Juman Bahooto, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, Dr Mumtaz Leghari, Kazim Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Polio Hyderabad Jatoi Qasimabad December All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Xi urges creating quality teaching materials

5 minutes ago

Three arrested for decanting

5 minutes ago

2021 Afrobasket's first phase group qualifiers wra ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks sink at open

8 minutes ago

Five-day national polio immunization drive starts

8 minutes ago

Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.