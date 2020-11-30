Commissioner inaugurates 5- day anti polio campaign in Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Monday inaugurated five day anti polio campaign by administering anti polio vaccine to the children here at Sindh Government hospital Qasimaba

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Monday inaugurated five day anti polio campaign by administering anti polio vaccine to the children here at Sindh Government hospital Qasimabad.

As many as 328737 children under 5 years of age would be immunized during the campaign which will be continued till Friday (December 04).

According to the figures released by health officials, total 1,388 teams under supervision of 12 Taluka officers and 87 UC Medical Officers would immunise 0.328 million children in all four talukas of district Hyderabad during polio campaign.

Abass Baloch said polio was a dangerous virus which must be wiped out through active participation in anti polio drives.

He called upon citizens to immunize their children could be rooted out from the country.

He urged polio workers to follow COVID-19 SOPs during anti polio drive to contain coronavirus from spreading further.

The Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon, District Health Officer Dr Juman Bahooto, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, Dr Mumtaz Leghari, Kazim Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.