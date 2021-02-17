Commissioner inaugurates Cardiac Emergency Block at BVH

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has inaugurated Cardiac Emergency Block at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has inaugurated Cardiac Emergency Block at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here Wednesday.

The block was constructed under public-private partnership with a cost of Rs 3 million.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that doctors and paramedics are heroes of the nation and have fought a tiring battle against the pandemic.

He said that health facilities provided at Bahawal Victoria Hospital are satisfactory.

He expressed gratitude towards philanthropists who contributed to the construction of the block.

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr Shafqat Ali Tabassum, Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Hospital Bahawalpur Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, Senior Cardiologist Dr Tariq Langarial and others were present at the occasion.