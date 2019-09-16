Commissioner inaugurates newly installed dialysis machines at THQ Hospital Jampur

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Mudassir Riaz Malik on Monday inaugurated newly installed five dialysis machines at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jampur under a Rs 120 million scheme

Commissioner visited different sections of THQ hospital Jampur including emergency block, male and female wards, X-Ray section, laboratory and pharmacy.

He promised to run the dialysis centre in double shifts on permanent basis and added that arrangements would be made in this regard soon.

He also promised to ensure availability of CT-Scan machine at the Jampur hospital.

On complaints of people regarding delay in access to facilities, the commissioner ordered inquiry against Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Muhabbat Ali.

Commissioner also visited DHQ hospital Rajanpur and Land Record Centre.

Later, while talking to APP, the commissioner said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had initiated reforms in education and health sectors to ensure availability of quality services to the people at their door step.