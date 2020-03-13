Commissioner inaugurates Polio Eradication Campaign

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch inaugurated four-day Polio Eradication Campaign here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch inaugurated four-day Polio Eradication Campaign here on Friday.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, the Commissioner visited Sindh Government Hospital Qasimabad where he administered anti-polio drops to under aged children.

The Commissioner asked the officers and staff of the concerned departments to pay attention with implementation of micro plan in these areas and union council where reports of insufficient coverage have been received.

He directed one hundred percent coverage of vaccination during four days long campaign with utilization of all resources adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The Commissioner also asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure cleanliness in all hospitals of the district as well as setting up desks in these hospitals for creating awareness among the people against corona virus.