Commissioner inspects anti-dengue arrangements

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis on Friday visited Wapda Town to inspect anti-dengue arrangements in the area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis on Friday visited Wapda Town to inspect anti-dengue arrangements in the area.

He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He distributed anti-dengue awareness pamphlets among citizens and instructed house owners about dengue prevention.

The Commissioner took feedback from residents of the area about working and behavior of dengue surveillance teams.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

All departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.