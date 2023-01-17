UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inspects Performance Of Polio Teams

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Commissioner inspects performance of polio teams

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday inspected the performance of Polio teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the Khairpur district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday inspected the performance of Polio teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the Khairpur district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Channa and health officials were also present on the occasion. Divisional Commissioner appealed the parents to vaccinate their children against polio.

He directed the Polio teams to vaccinate children upto the age of five years against polio.

He said that anti-polio teams went door-to-door for vaccinating children from January 16 to 22. Vitamin A supplements were also given to children. He said that a total of 628 anti-polio teams were active in the field across the district.

More than 2.15 million children would be administered anti-polio drops during the drive, he informed. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Nazia Mohal inspected anti-polio teams at Union Council 109, AC

Related Topics

Polio Sukkur Khairpur January From Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan sign agreements to help accelerate ener ..

UAE, Japan sign agreements to help accelerate energy transition and tech adoptio ..

6 minutes ago
 Investments by Dubai Future District Fund advance ..

Investments by Dubai Future District Fund advance economic contribution from fut ..

6 minutes ago
 US, Philippines to Hold Strategic Dialogue in Mani ..

US, Philippines to Hold Strategic Dialogue in Manila This Week - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 8 dead, 1,065 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 dead, 1,065 injured in Punjab road accidents

20 seconds ago
 Russia Expands Entry Ban List of EU Officials in R ..

Russia Expands Entry Ban List of EU Officials in Response to Unfriendly Actions

21 seconds ago
 PML-N forwards two names for caretaker CM slot

PML-N forwards two names for caretaker CM slot

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.