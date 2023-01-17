Commissioner inspects performance of polio teams

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday inspected the performance of Polio teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the Khairpur district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday inspected the performance of Polio teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the Khairpur district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Channa and health officials were also present on the occasion. Divisional Commissioner appealed the parents to vaccinate their children against polio.

He directed the Polio teams to vaccinate children upto the age of five years against polio.

He said that anti-polio teams went door-to-door for vaccinating children from January 16 to 22. Vitamin A supplements were also given to children. He said that a total of 628 anti-polio teams were active in the field across the district.

More than 2.15 million children would be administered anti-polio drops during the drive, he informed. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Nazia Mohal inspected anti-polio teams at Union Council 109, AC