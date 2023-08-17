Commissioner Mardan directs DCs Mardan, Swabi to implement dengue action plan

Commissioner Mardan Division Yousaf Rahim Thursday directed the district administration of Mardan and Swabi to ensure strict implementation of the dengue action plan of the provincial government to prevent dengue fever

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) : Commissioner Mardan Division Yousaf Rahim Thursday directed the district administration of Mardan and Swabi to ensure strict implementation of the dengue action plan of the provincial government to prevent dengue fever.

Addressing the monthly performance review/revenue meeting at his office, he urged the administrative and revenue officers to set monthly targets for achieving government revenue and to make effective strategies to achieve these targets.

Additional Commissioner Mardan Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain (retd) Abdul Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and AACs of Mardan and Swabi participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan and Swabi gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the various government targets in both the districts, the data of the achievement of the government revenue, the implementation of the tasks referred by the provincial government and the performance of the administrative officers.

Commissioner Mardan Division Yousaf Rahim directed the administrative officers to keep a close watch on the prices of essential commodities and take full action against the elements responsible for the artificial price hike.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the implementation of the action plan regarding dengue fever in both districts and to monitor the implementation of the SOPs formulated in this regard so that the disease does not become an epidemic.

He also emphasized on an effective awareness campaign about dengue. Commissioner Mardan Division also issued necessary instructions for timely payment of financial compensation to the heirs and injured persons of those who died in various accidents during the monsoon rains.

The meeting was briefed about the activities going on from the platform of Reading Club and it was told that on the occasion of Independence Day, speech contests were conducted amongst students of schools in Mardan and Swabi and cash prizes were given to the position holders while more activities have been planned from the Reading Club platform after the opening of schools and colleges next month.

Commissioner Mardan appreciated the performance of the Reading Club so far and directed that the Reading Club can play an important role in bringing the youth back to book reading and to the libraries. He directed that in this regard, the services of scholars and writers should be utilized in both the districts.