Commissioner Mardan For Insuring Vaccination Of All Students

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:38 PM

Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed ensuring Corona vaccination of all students of the schools, colleges and universities in the division and no negligence in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed ensuring Corona vaccination of all students of the schools, colleges and universities in the division and no negligence in this regard.

He issued these directives during a meeting regarding Covid vaccination in his on Tuesday. Besides, the principals of colleges & schools and vice chancellors, teachers, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, District Health Officer (DHO) Mardan, Dr Kachkol Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mardan, Saman Abbas, other concerned officers of health and education departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding Corona vaccination.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Commissioner Mardan directed the health authorities for the vaccination of all children of the educational institutions of over 12 years and accelerated the pace of process to overcome the disease as soon as possible.

He further directed the concerned authorities to dispatch a daily report on Covid vaccination to the Commissioner Office and take all possible steps regarding Corona vaccination.

He also appealed to the heads of all educational institutions to play their due role in the campaign to get the country rid of Corona disease.

