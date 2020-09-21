UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Monitors Anti-polio Drive, Urges Parents To Cooperate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:06 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Hashmi Garden here today to monitor the anti-polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Hashmi Garden here today to monitor the anti-polio drive.

He talked to the polio workers and asked them to follow COVID-19 SOPs during the performing their duties.

He urged the parents to cooperate with polio teams in order to make the campaign successful. He said that the drive was a national cause and must be completed with success as per national duty. He said that no child must be left out. Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Peerzada and Coordinator Preventives Dr Zakir Ali were also present with him.

