Commissioner pays surprise visit to SZ hospital

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Wednesday paid a surprise visit of Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, Commissioner Larkana enquired about the problems of patients and took information from the women admitted there and their families about their treatment and directed the Medical superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospitals.

He instructed the doctors to take care of the women coming to the hospital for delivery and to provide them with all possible facilities so that the women and their new born children remain healthy.

He also instructed the hospital management that special attention should be paid to cleanliness in the hospital.

He also said poor people coming from far-flung areas here for the delivery of their women and if there is no cleanliness, women and children will fall victim to diseases.

He said that the women should be given free and complete treatment and after recovery they should be discharged from the hospital and attention should be given to their new born children, he added.

He instructed the doctors the operation theaters should be updated according to modern requirements.

Commissioner Larkana directed the concerned authorities to resolve basic problems of the patients and the Doctors and para-medics and other staff should do their duty strictly, he added and Commissioner Larkana warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

He directed that free treatment facilities should be provided to the patients, government hospitals are for the poor and they should be fully treated and not suffer any kind of pain. Neither should any expenses be made from them, he added.

During the visit, the commissioner visited the operation theaters and various wards of the Hospital.

Earlier, the hospital officials briefed the Commissioner Larkana about various matters.

Medical Superintendent, CMC Hospital Larkana Dr. Gulzar Ali Tunio, senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.