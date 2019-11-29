Commissioner Peshawar directs maximum coverage during special anti polio drive

Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah has directed relevant deputy commissioners and authorities to make concerted efforts for maximum coverage during special anti-polio campaign in union councils of Charsadda and Mohmand districts

He was chairing a meeting of anti-polio divisional task force here Friday in his office. Deputy Commissioners of district Charsadda and Mohmand, health department officials, representatives of security forces and police besides other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail different aspects of previous anti polio drive and preparation made for upcoming campaign.

Terming polio eradication o top priority of provincial government, he further directed that children up to the age of five years in the targeted union councils must be administered polio drops with special focus on refusal cases.

The commissioner also asked authorities to review micro plan for upcoming campaign aiming achievement of achieve 100 percent vaccine coverage. He also directed to carry out special arrangements in border areas during anti polio drive.

Commissioner said that Chief Secretary was giving special attention to polio and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.