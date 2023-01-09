Commissioner reviews anti polio drive

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull Monday said that active cooperation of parents, teachers, religious leaders and media was vital for eliminating polio disease from the country while notable personalities belong to different segments of society should also realized their obligations to achieve target of polio-free region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull Monday said that active cooperation of parents, teachers, religious leaders and media was vital for eliminating polio disease from the country while notable personalities belong to different segments of society should also realized their obligations to achieve target of polio-free region.

He was addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee, Sukkur held at his office here.

He directed the officers and officials of the health department to take part in anti-polio drive with a passion for national service to ensure the success of the drive.

He appeal to the parents, social workers, elected representatives, ulema and teachers to cooperate with the health workers for ensuring 100 per cent administering of anti-polio vaccine to the children.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Jamil Ahmed Mahar, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), local non-government organizations and members of the committee attended the meeting.

He said that a hundred percent results have been achieved in previous campaigns and hoped that the target will also be achieved in the future.

Health officials told the meeting that all arrangements were being finalized in this regard.