Commissioner reviews development projects, safety measures against coronavirus

Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has visited DHQ and Rural health centers and reviewed the medical facilities being provided at isolation wards, rooms and HDU centers against Coronavirus and ongoing development projects in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has visited DHQ and Rural health centers and reviewed the medical facilities being provided at isolation wards, rooms and HDU centers against Coronavirus and ongoing development projects in Mianwali district.

Dr. Farah Masood was presiding over a meeting here on Friday at DC office Mianwali.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah briefed the commissioner that under PM's Development Package work on 1235 development projects worth Rs. 9890 million was under process in Mianwali district, of which 1125 schemes were of education sector, 15 of Health sector, 53 of Public sector and 41 of roads construction.

The deputy commissioner told that 37% work on these schemes had been completed, while an amount of Rs. 5813 million had been released so far of which Rs. 2126 million were spent.

XEN Building told the meeting that due to lock down they were facing difficulties in the provision of building material and labor.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said there was no ban on continuation of government construction works during the lock down.

The commissioner has directed for gearing up the speed of works and complete them in time at any cost.

The commissioner also directed the deputy commissioner for issuing special permit to the contractors for arranging building material, labor and other manpower and inform the district police in that regard.

Briefing about the precautionary steps taken against coronavirus in Mianwali district, the deputy commissioner told that the directions of Punjab government were being implemented regarding lock down, adding 120 beds had been allocated for corona patients in different government and private hospitals.

He further told that 33 beds had been allocated for special corona patients in DHU, isolation ward and old Trauma center of DHQ hospital Mianwali whereas an isolation ward consisted of six beds had been set up where facility of five ventilators would also be available.

However, no positive corona case was admitted so far in the hospital, the DC added.