Commissioner Sargodha Visits DHQ Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:38 PM
Commissioner Zafar Iqbal here Thursday paid a visit to the Minawali district and inspected facilities available at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital
The commissioner checked a trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores and medical superintendent (MS) DHQ briefed the commissioner about available facilities.
The MS informed the commissioner about shortage of staff in the hospital while patients demanded appointments of urologist and nephrologists doctors here, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
Later, Zafar Iqbal also reviewed arrangements made for Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the district Mianwali on July 19.