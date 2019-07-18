UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sargodha Visits DHQ Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:38 PM

Commissioner Sargodha visits DHQ Hospital

Commissioner Zafar Iqbal here Thursday paid a visit to the Minawali district and inspected facilities available at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Zafar Iqbal here Thursday paid a visit to the Minawali district and inspected facilities available at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The commissioner checked a trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores and medical superintendent (MS) DHQ briefed the commissioner about available facilities.

The MS informed the commissioner about shortage of staff in the hospital while patients demanded appointments of urologist and nephrologists doctors here, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Later, Zafar Iqbal also reviewed arrangements made for Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the district Mianwali on July 19.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Visit Mianwali July

Recent Stories

Minister visits Gujranwala jail, asks prisoners ab ..

30 seconds ago

Physical remand of ED Karachi land dept extended i ..

31 seconds ago

SSP for completing case investigation within 14 da ..

33 seconds ago

Prime Minister for modernization of hospitals, eff ..

34 seconds ago

MDA to launch housing colony for low-income people ..

5 minutes ago

2 Mepco officials suspended over negligence

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.