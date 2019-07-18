Commissioner Sargodha visits DHQ Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Zafar Iqbal here Thursday paid a visit to the Minawali district and inspected facilities available at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The commissioner checked a trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores and medical superintendent (MS) DHQ briefed the commissioner about available facilities.

The MS informed the commissioner about shortage of staff in the hospital while patients demanded appointments of urologist and nephrologists doctors here, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Later, Zafar Iqbal also reviewed arrangements made for Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the district Mianwali on July 19.