Commissioner stresses collective efforts for polio eradication

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Javed Khan Marwat has said that polio can only be eradicated through collective efforts of all segments of society.

He said this in an appreciation certificates/cash award distribution ceremony held in Jirga Hall Commissioner Office, Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held to appreciate the good efforts made by the officers and staff of District Administration, Health Department, Police and other related departments and organizations during their previous campaign against polio.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner Javed Marwat said that unfortunately Pakistan is one of those three countries all over the globe where eradication of polio disease is not achieved.

He stressed to continue the struggle against polio and reiterated the need to further accelerate the efforts, so that the dream of polio free Pakistan could be materialized.

The commissioner further said that although no new case of polio in below 5 years child has been reported but yet being the neighbor of some such districts where number of cases were reported during last few months, D.I.Khan becomes one of the high risk areas.

Appreciating the performance of District Administration, Health Department and all other concerned departments/organizations, the Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over their performance and hoped that they will further accelerate their efforts to resolve the issue once for all.