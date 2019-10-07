UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Stresses For More Specialized Hospitals In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:31 PM

Commissioner stresses for more specialized hospitals in Multan

Commissioner Multan Division Iftekhar Sahu Monday said that more specialized hospitals were needed in the city to ensure best healthcare facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Iftekhar Sahu Monday said that more specialized hospitals were needed in the city to ensure best healthcare facilities.

During a surprise visit to Kidney Disease Centre here, he said the Punjab government was taking practical steps to provide the best health facilities to the people.

He said that more improvement would be made in Multan Institute of Kidney Disease Centre as per directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. A plan was being finalized for upgradation of the centre, he added.

He said that more specialized hospital should be made in Multan as the people from South Punjab and other provinces were visiting Kidney Disease centre, Nishtar Hospital, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC).

Briefing on the occasion, MS Kidney centre Dr Ali Imran Zaidi apprised the Commissioner that free medicines were being provided to patients and there was no cash counter in the centre.

He said that a total of 230 dialysis patients were registered with the centre while the centre had the capacity of 35 dialysis machines. He said that a filter clinic had been set up in the centre, where 380 patients were being checked on daily basis.

A special section for kids had also been made operational in the Institute of Kidney Disease Centre, he added.

