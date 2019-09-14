UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sukkur For Provision Of Health Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:39 PM

Commissioner Sukkur for provision of health services

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken to provide better health services to the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken to provide better health services to the people.

A comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases included polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding health department at his office here on Saturday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Agha Samiullah, WHO representative Dr Akbar Ghanghro, officials of the revenue, Planing and Development, Works and Services department and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged at their good performance.

He also directed to utilise the funds and resources transparently to facilitate the poor people according to their expectations.

The commissioner further stated that modern and automatic system of information technology would be introduced.

Related Topics

Dengue Technology Polio Poor Sukkur

Recent Stories

UK Foreign Office Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi ..

2 minutes ago

Making of film 'Gawah Rehna' to begin in October

4 minutes ago

Modern training, refresher courses for police top ..

4 minutes ago

Complaints on Citizen Portal being redressed promp ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan for judges to give judgm ..

19 minutes ago

Faizan, Akhlaq, Khalid and Zulfiqar star on day on ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.