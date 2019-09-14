Commissioner Sukkur for provision of health services

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken to provide better health services to the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur , Shafique Mahesar has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken to provide better health services to the people.

A comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases included polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding health department at his office here on Saturday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Agha Samiullah, WHO representative Dr Akbar Ghanghro, officials of the revenue, Planing and Development, Works and Services department and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged at their good performance.

He also directed to utilise the funds and resources transparently to facilitate the poor people according to their expectations.

The commissioner further stated that modern and automatic system of information technology would be introduced.