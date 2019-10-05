UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Takes Notice Of Dengue Outbreak In Chakwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Commissioner takes notice of dengue outbreak in Chakwal

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt. ( R ) Saqib Zafar has taken notice of media reports about outbreak of dengue in district Chakwal and issued instructions to Deputy Commissioner Chakwal to present detailed report of dengue cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt. ( R ) Saqib Zafar has taken notice of media reports about outbreak of dengue in district Chakwal and issued instructions to Deputy Commissioner Chakwal to present detailed report of dengue cases.

The Commissioner directed the administration to leave no stone unturned to apprehend dengue and safeguard the lives of the people. He said that provincial government is vigilant to undertake all possible measures for dengue prevention and similar efforts are required in all districts of Rawalpindi division including both rural and urban areas, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that public awareness outreach campaign should also be geared up to educate the masses for prevention from dengue.

The Commissioner asked officers of the administration and allied departments to work with close coordination and ensure preventive measures with active participation of community members.

Related Topics

Dengue Rawalpindi Chakwal Media All From Government

Recent Stories

England's Jones says Vunipola injury not serious, ..

2 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic committed to Tokyo Olympics, worrie ..

2 minutes ago

Clean drinking water to be ensured thorough APA: D ..

4 minutes ago

About 450 Iraqis Detained Since Start of Protests, ..

4 minutes ago

PESCO Swabi carries out operation against power p ..

4 minutes ago

Youth murdered, woman injured in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.