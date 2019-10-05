Commissioner takes notice of dengue outbreak in Chakwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt. ( R ) Saqib Zafar has taken notice of media reports about outbreak of dengue in district Chakwal and issued instructions to Deputy Commissioner Chakwal to present detailed report of dengue cases.

The Commissioner directed the administration to leave no stone unturned to apprehend dengue and safeguard the lives of the people. He said that provincial government is vigilant to undertake all possible measures for dengue prevention and similar efforts are required in all districts of Rawalpindi division including both rural and urban areas, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that public awareness outreach campaign should also be geared up to educate the masses for prevention from dengue.

The Commissioner asked officers of the administration and allied departments to work with close coordination and ensure preventive measures with active participation of community members.