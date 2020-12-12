Commissioner terms second wave of coronavirus more server in Hazara

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Saturday said hefty efforts were needed to protect the people from second wave of corona epidemic and all kinds of disease

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Saturday said hefty efforts were needed to protect the people from second wave of corona epidemic and all kinds of diseases.

The current wave of coronavirus is more severe in Hazara Division, especially in Abbottabad district, than other cities in the country.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of CEOs of private hospitals in his office.

Apart from the CEOs of Jinnah Hospital, International Hospital and Frontier Hospital, Director ATH and DHO Abbottabad were also present in the meeting.

After a detailed discussion on the situation, the CEOs of all private hospitals assured full support to administration for provision of better medical facilities to Covid-19 patients.

The Commissioner appointed DHO Abbottabad Shah Faisal Khanzada as the focal person of Hazara Division besides issuing instructions that all private hospitals, DHQs and ATHs should also appoint one focal person to provide data on Corona patients on daily basis.

He also directed them to ensure provision of records of wards and other facilities set up for Corona patients in all private hospitals in order to take timely action.

Commissioner Hazara assured the CEOs of private hospitals that whatever it take the corona test kits and other equipment would be provided to the hospitals at government level as per requirement.

He directed DHO Abbottabad to collect data of all private hospitals.

Commissioner Hazara said that Corona wards and quarantine Centers have already been set up for Corona epidemic patients in all the districts of Hazara Division.

He said that Patwari of the Finance Department and Secretary Union Council to collect the complete data of deaths due to coronavirus in rural areas till date and provide it to the concerned authorities.