Commissioner To Chair Divisional Polio Task Force Meeting
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Sukkur division, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has convey a meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force at his office on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to be held from March 16 to 20, said a handout here on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki including District health officers (DHOs), Focal persons and all other concerned officials will attend the meeting.