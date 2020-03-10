Commissioner to chair divisional Polio task force meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Sukkur division, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has convey a meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force at his office on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to be held from March 16 to 20, said a handout here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki including District health officers (DHOs), Focal persons and all other concerned officials will attend the meeting.