Commissioner urges to make successful anti-corona drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud presided over a meeting of Divisional and District Administrations (DDA) and discussed ways and means to make door-to-door vaccination against coronavirus.

The Commissioner was briefed about coronavirus prevalence situations.

Following the Commissioner Peshawar Division issued directives for achieving the set target of door-to-door vaccination at all cost.

He also warned that officials showing negligence during the vaccination drive would face stern legal action. He said all the officers concerned must ensure their on-the-spot presence during the campaign.

The Commissioner also asked the general public to vaccinate themselves and their family members against corona disease so that further spread of the virus could be contained.