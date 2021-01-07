Commissioner visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology here on Thursday.

He went to different wards and inquired after the patients and prayed for their early recovery.

He also inquired about the medical facilities being provided to them.

DC checked the record of angiography and cardiac surgery of patients and directed the administration for providing them all out treatment facilities to patients.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the hospital and said that FIC was a blessing for people of the region.

He directed for implementation on coronavirus SOPs and making cleanliness arrangements up to the mark in the hospital.

Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Zafar Abbas Khan and other doctors were present on the occasion.