Commissioner visits kidney centre in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz on Thursday visited the kidney centre, Allied hospital and reviewed the re-registration process for renal transplantation.

Director Health Services/CEO Health Authority Dr Kashif Mahmood, MS Dr Arshad Cheema and other doctors were present on the occasion.

The commissioner also inspected the current working condition of dialysis machines.

He directed the Medical Superintendent Dr Arshad Cheema to utilize all availableresources for the best treatment facilities for kidney patients at the dialysis ward.