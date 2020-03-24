Commissioner visits the Isolation ward in Sargodha

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has visited the Isolation ward established at TB Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has visited the Isolation ward established at TB Hospital.

She reviewed the arrangement and facilities provided to the patients in the Isolation ward and also informed the hospital administration about the latest orders.

Commissioner directed the doctors and staff not to go to the ward without any protective arrangements besides that providing full medical assistance to the patients and also to be further tightening the hospital's security. On that occasion she praised the performance of doctors and para medical staff. MSDHQ Dr. Ghulam Shabbir was also present.