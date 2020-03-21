Commissioner vows to defeat corona on war footing basis

The Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that fight was need of hour to combat with the recent situation of coronavirus in order to

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that fight was need of hour to combat with the recent situation of coronavirus in order to safeguard people from this deadly pandemic.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by Focal Person for Corona nominated by Health Department and Divisional Coordinator Imtiaz Ali Rajpar, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Capt (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Additional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, District Health Officers of all the three districts and officials of other related departments.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said that more stringent measures were needed to be taken in country specially in Sindh province in the wake of increasing cases of corona in the country for which the cooperation of the people was very important.

Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts to deal with the situation of coronavirus with the cooperation of elected representatives, political and social leaders, business associations and religious leaders in fully implementing the government-issued preventive measures while awareness campaigns should also be launched through announcements from mosques to raise awareness among the masses.

Commissioner urged officials of the health department to prepare doctors, paramedical staff and safety equipment for treatment and look after of virus affected persons. A supervising team led by Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Gulshan Memon would review the provision of health facilities and services at the Quarantine Center established at Labor Colony by Commissioner.

The team comprises District Health Officers of all the three districts, Dean Department of Medicine Peoples Medical Hospital Dr Rafique Memon and other doctors. Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners to immediately activate Quarantine Centers and Isolation Wards in their districts and furnish list of received necessary and safety items to the Commissioner's Office.

Commissioner also instructed to depute Assistant Commissioners for supervision of soap distribution work to people in each Union Council on behalf of Sindh Government's Local Government Department.

Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts briefed the meeting in detail about steps taken for prevention of coronavirus and raising awareness among general public in their respective districts while all district health officers also provided information about the arrangements made about health facilities for the prevention coronavirus.