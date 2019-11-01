Commissioner vows to eradicate polio from district

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsen Ali Shah has said that special attention on eradication of polio is our priority and all out efforts were required during the polio eradication campaign in the wake of surfacing of new polio cases in country specially in Sindh province

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsen Ali Shah has said that special attention on eradication of polio is our priority and all out efforts were required during the polio eradication campaign in the wake of surfacing of new polio cases in country specially in Sindh province.

He expressed this while presiding over meeting of Divisional Task Force at his office on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, DC Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, DC Naushehro Feroze Capt (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, ADIG Police Agha Bashir Khan, Divisional consultant World Health Organiztion for Polio Meezan ur Rehman, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Alam Azad, Divisional Surveillance Officer Dr Aziz Ahmed Tunio, District Health Officers of all three districts, officials of PPHI, IHS, education, Population, N Stop, Focal Person Polio and relevant officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, commissioner said that since the polio cases have surfaced in the country especially in Sindh province, more efforts were needed to eliminate polio virus.

He said that top priority is to take all possible steps for preventive polio vaccination for all children during the national and special campaign against polio in the division. He instructed all deputy commissioners to take steps to monitor and address any issues during ongoing programs. Commissioner instructs all District Health Officers to further improve immunization work and give special attention on polio vaccination at high risk population.

Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Alam Azad on the occasion briefed the meeting and said that an anti-polio campaign to be launched in different districts of Sindh from November 4 to Nov 8, 2019, out of which only one district of Shaheed Benazirabad district was included for which all arrangements are finalized.

He said that for preventive vaccination campaign against typhoid in all districts, the campaign is being launched from November 18 to Nov 30, 2019. Dr . Aziz Ahmed, Divisional Surveillance Officer said that surveillance work in the division was satisfactory.