Commissioner Vows To Provide Modern Health Services To People

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken best to provide health services to the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken best to provide health services to the people. A comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases included polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur divsion, he added. This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding health department at his office here on Monday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, PPHI and WHO representatives,and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner said the health department was directly involved with public and had a basic role to bring about a change in the society therefore the health employees and medical staff must have to perform their professional duties to honestly facilitate the masses.

He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged at their good performance. He directed to utilize the funds and resources transparently to facilitate the poor people according to their expectations.

Commissioner Sukkur further stated that modern and automatic system of information technology would be introduced.

More Stories From Health

