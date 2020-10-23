Commissioner warns health officials of strict action if polio case reports

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Friday warned the district health officials of strict action in case a police case is reported in their areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Friday warned the district health officials of strict action in case a police case is reported in their areas.

Chairing a meeting held here in connection with Sub national immunization day (SNID) to be commenced from October 26 (Monday), he underscores the need of adopting more serious behavior towards eradication of the crippling disease.

He the action should be initiated against parents over refusal cases.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and health officials.