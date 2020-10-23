UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Warns Health Officials Of Strict Action If Polio Case Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:59 PM

Commissioner warns health officials of strict action if polio case reports

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Friday warned the district health officials of strict action in case a police case is reported in their areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Friday warned the district health officials of strict action in case a police case is reported in their areas.

Chairing a meeting held here in connection with Sub national immunization day (SNID) to be commenced from October 26 (Monday), he underscores the need of adopting more serious behavior towards eradication of the crippling disease.

He the action should be initiated against parents over refusal cases.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and health officials.

Related Topics

Police October From

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

21 minutes ago

All set to celebrate 73rd Founding Anniversary of ..

3 minutes ago

12 arrested, stolen motorbike, narcotics recovered ..

3 minutes ago

FHP to be developed as state-of-the-art mental hea ..

3 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super League-2020 trophies unveiling c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.