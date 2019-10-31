UrduPoint.com
Committee Formed To Probe Incident In Emergency Deptt Of LGH

Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:32 PM

Following an incident of death of a patient in the Emergency department and an attack of the heirs of the patients on doctors, a committee has been set up to probe into the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Following an incident of death of a patient in the Emergency department and an attack of the heirs of the patients on doctors, a committee has been set up to probe into the matter.

Talking to the media, Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar said that 4-member committee had been formed to probe into the matter while Prof. Afasar Ali Bhatti would be heading this committee. Prof. Muhammad Haneef, Dr. Imran Hassan Khan and Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Javed Muneer would be the members of this committee which will submit its detailed report within two days and further action will be taken accordingly.

He said that apart from that bad incident doctors and nurses continued their working in the Emergency Department and they remained with patience which was appreciated.

Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar appealed the citizens to remain calm and peaceful and should not leave the patience during the treatment of their patients.

He elaborated that 65 years old woman who died in emergency was already in critical condition and all possible resources were used to save her life but unfortunately could not succeed.

