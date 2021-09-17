Committee formed to probe malfunction in central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad has formed an investigation committee to probe the technical malfunction in the central oxygen system in Corona ICU ward and other wards of Sheikh Zayed Hospital the previous night.

The committee was headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Sidrah Saleem.

Other members of the committee include Head of Anesthesia Dr Sidrah Sadaf, Head of Community Medicine Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Azman Chaudhry, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Adil Rehman, Xen Building Noman Suleiman.

Deputy Commissioner reached Sheikh Zayed Hospital after receiving reports of suspension of oxygen supply.

He was informed that the Central Oxygen System of Sheikh Zayed Hospital had a technical malfunction due to unknown reasons and the management of Sheikh Zayed Hospital immediately restored oxygen for the patients through different sources.

In addition to the oxygen system, Sheikh Zayed Hospital has more than 700 oxygen cylinders which are available in all the important wards. However, no patient had died due to the lack of oxygen.

Deputy Commissioner said that there was a technical fault in the central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed Hospital due to which experts from Multan and Lahore were called. Teams are investigating the malfunction in the system.

Deputy Commissioner visited various wards till 3 am and inspected the oxygen restoration work.

He said that a committee has been formed to probe the causes of malfunction in the central oxygen system within 24 hours. In addition, a team of experts from Lahore has been requested to provide oxygen to Corona ICU and other wards including Central Oxygen System at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The team will also provide guidelines to the hospital management to avoid such incidents in future.