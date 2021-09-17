UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Probe Malfunction In Central Oxygen System Of Sheikh Zayed Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:45 PM

Committee formed to probe malfunction in central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad has formed an investigation committee to probe the technical malfunction in the central oxygen system in Corona ICU ward and other wards of Sheikh Zayed Hospital the previous night

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad has formed an investigation committee to probe the technical malfunction in the central oxygen system in Corona ICU ward and other wards of Sheikh Zayed Hospital the previous night.

The committee was headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Sidrah Saleem.

Other members of the committee include Head of Anesthesia Dr Sidrah Sadaf, Head of Community Medicine Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Azman Chaudhry, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Adil Rehman, Xen Building Noman Suleiman.

Deputy Commissioner reached Sheikh Zayed Hospital after receiving reports of suspension of oxygen supply.

He was informed that the Central Oxygen System of Sheikh Zayed Hospital had a technical malfunction due to unknown reasons and the management of Sheikh Zayed Hospital immediately restored oxygen for the patients through different sources.

In addition to the oxygen system, Sheikh Zayed Hospital has more than 700 oxygen cylinders which are available in all the important wards. However, no patient had died due to the lack of oxygen.

Deputy Commissioner said that there was a technical fault in the central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed Hospital due to which experts from Multan and Lahore were called. Teams are investigating the malfunction in the system.

Deputy Commissioner visited various wards till 3 am and inspected the oxygen restoration work.

He said that a committee has been formed to probe the causes of malfunction in the central oxygen system within 24 hours. In addition, a team of experts from Lahore has been requested to provide oxygen to Corona ICU and other wards including Central Oxygen System at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The team will also provide guidelines to the hospital management to avoid such incidents in future.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Died Rahim Yar Khan Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

New Zealand refuses to play in Pakistan, citing 's ..

New Zealand refuses to play in Pakistan, citing 'security reasons"

5 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates family park

DC inaugurates family park

4 minutes ago
 E-challan being introduced for profiteering eradic ..

E-challan being introduced for profiteering eradication, transparency, says Comm ..

5 minutes ago
 BZU to have Astro Turf ground

BZU to have Astro Turf ground

5 minutes ago
 CTP's complaint cell at forefront of public servic ..

CTP's complaint cell at forefront of public service

5 minutes ago
 Japan's Motegi Welcomes Creation of AUKUS Defense ..

Japan's Motegi Welcomes Creation of AUKUS Defense Pact

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.