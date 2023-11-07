Committee to probe LGH jab blunder

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Principal Ameeruddin Medical College/PGMI Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar has taken notice of news published in the media against the staff of Lahore General Hospital.

The report said that due to the alleged negligence of the LGH staff, a 45-year-old patient Waris was injected in the muscle instead of the vein.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar issued a notification to constitute a 5-member committee to investigate the issue. Prof. Anila Asghar will be the head of the committee while the members include Prof.

Ajmal Farooq, Dr. Ghiyas-ul-Hasan, Dr. Zeeshan Haider and Principal Nursing College Mrs. Maimona Sattar. He asked the members that instead of waiting for an application of the family, they should contact them without delay so that the facts could be ascertained in the light of their statements.

The principal asked the committee members to thoroughly investigate the matter and submit a report within 2 days. He said that if any employee of LGH was found guilty, action would be taken according to the law.