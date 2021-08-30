Commuters not allowed to use public transport without COVID vaccination: Mahesar

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday said that commuters would not be allowed to use public transport from September 15 without COVID vaccination

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday said that commuters would not be allowed to use public transport from September 15 without COVID vaccination.

According to a decision of Provincial Government of Sindh, the Commissioner said that people would not be allowed to travel on public transport without receiving the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination from September 15.

He further said that transport-related to educational institutes across the Sukkur division would also face a similar ban from August 31 and should be completely vaccinated by September 30th.