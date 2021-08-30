UrduPoint.com

Commuters Not Allowed To Use Public Transport Without COVID Vaccination: Mahesar

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:13 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday said that commuters would not be allowed to use public transport from September 15 without COVID vaccination

According to a decision of Provincial Government of Sindh, the Commissioner said that people would not be allowed to travel on public transport without receiving the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination from September 15.

He further said that transport-related to educational institutes across the Sukkur division would also face a similar ban from August 31 and should be completely vaccinated by September 30th.

