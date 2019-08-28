UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complaint Cell Establishes At Hospitals Of Bannu

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:41 PM

Complaint Cell establishes at hospitals of Bannu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Wednesday established a complaint cell to address the problems of citizens related to provision of health facilities

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Wednesday established a complaint cell to address the problems of citizens related to provision of health facilities.

The cell has been established on the directives of Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Hasham Inamullah.

President Health Coordination Council Bannu Abdul Samad Shah has been appointed In-charge of the cell.

Dr. Hasham has also directed to establish complaint drop boxes at various hospitals and also sought a report of the complaints and their solutions after every ten days.

He also assured that all the problems of the area people about health would be resolved on the basis of priority and further improvement in upgradation of existing health facilities.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

Karachiites foiled Indian conspiracies against Pak ..

10 minutes ago

SEHA invests in training future doctors

12 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit to begin tomorrow in Moscow

27 minutes ago

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nears New York on ..

46 seconds ago

Athletes of 27th Special National Games to reach A ..

47 seconds ago

Wall Street sinks as recession fears mount, Dow -0 ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.