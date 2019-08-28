Complaint Cell establishes at hospitals of Bannu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Wednesday established a complaint cell to address the problems of citizens related to provision of health facilities

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Wednesday established a complaint cell to address the problems of citizens related to provision of health facilities.

The cell has been established on the directives of Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Hasham Inamullah.

President Health Coordination Council Bannu Abdul Samad Shah has been appointed In-charge of the cell.

Dr. Hasham has also directed to establish complaint drop boxes at various hospitals and also sought a report of the complaints and their solutions after every ten days.

He also assured that all the problems of the area people about health would be resolved on the basis of priority and further improvement in upgradation of existing health facilities.