Complete Lockdown Observed In City To Contain Corona Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:46 PM

Complete lockdown observed in city to contain corona outbreak

A complete lockdown is being observed in Sindh's second largest city Hyderabad on Monday and hundreds of thousands of people stayed indoors as precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus threat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :A complete lockdown is being observed in Sindh's second largest city Hyderabad on Monday and hundreds of thousands of people stayed indoors as precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus threat.

All roads connecting Hyderabad to other cities of the province were blocked by security forces and no one was allowed to enter or leave the city without any urgency, only hospitals, medical stores, groceries and milk dairies had been allowed to remain open for facilitation of the general public.

Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah last week announced complete lockdown for 15 days with effect from March 23 in the province to cope with threat of coronavirus outbreak.

Sindh Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were called in for implementing lockdown orders and only one person of a family would be allowed to come out of the home for purchasing essential items, medicines and to visit hospital in case of emergency.

All shopping centers, malls, bazaars and public transport had remained closed on first day of the lockdown.

Majority of citizens of Hyderabad preferred to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus outbreak to spread further.

The Police and Rangers cops have been deployed in city areas for implementing on lockdown orders and people were advised to stay inside of their homes so that government could take steps to battle a pandemic in better way.

The Assistant Commissioners, officers of Police and Rangers have visited City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas and reviewed the situation.

