Complete Lockdown Witnessed, Normal Life Suspended Fearing Spread Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:08 PM

A complete lockdown was witnessed in the provincial metropolis on Monday due to spread of coronavirus however groceries and and pharmacies remained opened to provide essential items to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :A complete lockdown was witnessed in the provincial metropolis on Monday due to spread of coronavirus however groceries and and pharmacies remained opened to provide essential items to people.

Major commercial centers, shopping malls and restaurants in inner city have been closed leading to suspension of routine activities in areas of Meena Bazar, Shaheen Bazaar, Jhanda Bazar, Kisa Khwani, Khyber Bazaar, Kohat Gate, Sarki Gate, Phando Road, Dalazak Road, G.T.Road, University Road, board Bazar, Hayatabad and Karkhano market.

Some of pharmacy shops, grocery stores, bakeries and milk shops were opened despite of gazetted holiday of March 23rd which was celebrated as National Day.

The ceremonies and special parade were also postponed due to corona virus and people spend their leisure time indoors at their in their homes.

It may be recalled that the provincial government had announced the closure of markets and shopping malls for three days from March 22 to 24 as par tof precautionary measures being against the coronavirus.

On the other hand, partial violation of seven-day ban on public transport between the districts has also been witnessed. The transporters defy ban by picking passengers from the extreme of district limit and dropping them on the limits of other districts. The passengers were seen reaching to their destination inside the limits of district on foot.

Peshawar Traffic Police taking action against violators shut down parking spaces in General Bus Stand, Haji Camp and Kohat Bus Stand and impounded several vehicles.

