Completion Of First Phase Of 500 Bedded Nishtar-II Hospital Likely In December

Completion of first phase of 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospital likely in December

Punjab government released Rs 5.75 billion for timely completion of 500 bedded Nishtar-II, said Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab government released Rs 5.75 billion for timely completion of 500 bedded Nishtar-II, said Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed.

During inspection of work at Nishtar II here on Saturday, he instructed officials to complete work at the hospital by December. Any delay in the completion of the work would not be tolerated.

He stated that Nishtar-II would surely reduce burden on Nishtar-I, which was one of the biggest health facility in south Punjab. Officials briefed the Commissioner and stated that tender process for purchase of machinery had been started.

Nishtar-II is constructed at an area of over 463 Kanals. The work on installation of electricity is in progress. Overall, Rs 9 billion would be spent on the hospital, said officials. Attractive residences for doctors, nurses, cafeteria, and inn for patients are also part of first phase of Nishtar-II.

Dr Irshad directed them to complete the project by December. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem, acting Director Development Irfan Anjum and many others were also present.

