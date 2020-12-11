Compliance to public health guidelines in health emergency a national priority:Dr. Faisal Sultan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that the compliance to public health guidelines during current Covid-19 related emergency was critically needed.

Replying to a query raised by APP on Friday with regard to insistence of opposition to hold rallies and public gatherings, he said in a public health emergency situation parties either they representing government or opposition must follow public health guidelines.

"It is a matter of national importance and can not be ignored," said Dr. Faisal Sultan reiterating that public gatherings during the second wave of the viral infection does endanger lives.

Meanwhile, medical community in general have also expressed their support for PM Imran Khan urging opposition parties to postpone rallies and save lives.

"It is of utmost importance that we follow social distancing,avoid gatherings and unnecessary travel to contain spread of Covid-19 registered to be much severe during the current wave, " said a senior medical researcher engaged in a study of vulnerability of people to the infection.

Highlighting importance of SOPs on part of the people in particular context of social distancing and use of masks, Dr. Shazia said this could help to contain further transmission of the infection.

"The virus that survives in human body if disrupted from being transmitted from one person to another do hold possibility to be efficiently contained," said the doctor urging people to wear mask and ensure social distancing.

The practice was said to help prevent the spread of infection from one person to another.