Comprehensive Mechanism Developed To Counter Dengue Fever: Dr. Nausheen Hamid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Monday said that a comprehensive mechanism was developed to counter dengue fever in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Replying to a calling attention notice, by MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz and MNA Junaid Akbar, she said that dengue was not just an issue of Pakistan but it was also reported in other parts of the world, adding that Malaysia, Philippines and Pakistan were the worst affected from the dengue virus.

She said that so far 3,000 dengue cases were reported in federal capital, adding that emergency center was established at National Institute for Health (NIH) to help out dengue patients.

She said that Dengue Control and Operation Room were also established and sufficient beds were allocated in hospitals for the dengue fever patients.

Dr. Nausheen said that survey teams were constituted to conduct fumigation in various parts of the capital city.

She said unfortunately spray campaign was not carried out in April but a proper mechanism was developed to cope with the situation.

Parliamentary Secretary said that awareness was very essential about the dengue fever, urging people to keep their environment clean to stop spread of the dengue fever.

