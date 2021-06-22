UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concerns Regarding Violation Of Non-Vaccinated People Rights Should Be Discussed - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:57 PM

Concerns Regarding Violation of Non-Vaccinated People Rights Should Be Discussed - Kremlin

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova's concerns about the violation of rights of those non-vaccinated against the coronavirus should certainly be discussed, but the current situation calls for urgent measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova's concerns about the violation of rights of those non-vaccinated against the coronavirus should certainly be discussed, but the current situation calls for urgent measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Moskalkova characterized the attempts to force people to get vaccinated as an "unfair game."

"We saw this statement.

Of course, this is a matter to discuss within the response center, but the situation calls for energetic measures," Peskov told reporters.

"The behavior of the virus is so non-standard that those who are not vaccinated and have no immunity will anyway find themselves in a less advantageous position than those who have immunity either due to recovering or due to being inoculated ... The reality is that discrimination is inevitable," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt once again asks opposition to sit and work to ..

4 minutes ago

German shares almost unchanged at start of trading ..

1 minute ago

SP directs officials to issue fines to violators

1 minute ago

S. Korea reports 261 more cases of COVID-19 varian ..

1 minute ago

IRSA releases 274,900 cusecs water

1 minute ago

DC visits Sahulat bazaar, reviews arrangements

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.