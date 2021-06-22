Concerns Regarding Violation of Non-Vaccinated People Rights Should Be Discussed - Kremlin

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova's concerns about the violation of rights of those non-vaccinated against the coronavirus should certainly be discussed, but the current situation calls for urgent measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Moskalkova characterized the attempts to force people to get vaccinated as an "unfair game."

"We saw this statement.

Of course, this is a matter to discuss within the response center, but the situation calls for energetic measures," Peskov told reporters.

"The behavior of the virus is so non-standard that those who are not vaccinated and have no immunity will anyway find themselves in a less advantageous position than those who have immunity either due to recovering or due to being inoculated ... The reality is that discrimination is inevitable," Peskov added.