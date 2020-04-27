Condor airline receives 550 mln euros in German state aid

Stricken airline Condor on Monday said it would receive 550 million euros ($596 million) in loans from the German government and the state of Hesse to keep it afloat during the coronavirus crisis

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Stricken airline Condor on Monday said it would receive 550 million Euros ($596 million) in loans from the German government and the state of Hesse to keep it afloat during the coronavirus crisis.

The help would consist of a 294 million euro loan "as corona aid" as well as 256 million euros to refinance an earlier government bridging loan, Condor said in a statement.

Polish airline LOT this month ditched a plan to buy Condor. The troubled German carrier is a former subsidiary of bankrupt travel operator Thomas Cook.