Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Reach 5,186 - Reports

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:35 PM

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Reach 5,186 - Reports

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19, in South Korea grew to a total of 5,186 as of 4:00 p.m. (7:00 GMT) local time, the country's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing health officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19, in South Korea grew to a total of 5,186 as of 4:00 p.m. (7:00 GMT) local time, the country's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing health officials.

This marks an increase by 374 cases compared to the figures reported by the Korea Centers of Disease Control and Prevention at midnight.

The death tally grew to 29, according to the news agency.

