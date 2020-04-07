UrduPoint.com
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpass 10,000 In Africa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:07 PM

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 in Africa

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 10,075 in Africa and the death toll reached 487, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed on Tuesday

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 10,075 in Africa and the death toll reached 487, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed on Tuesday.

The Africa CDC, a specialized agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), in its latest situation update issued on Tuesday also disclosed that the confirmed COVID-19 cases were spread across 52 African countries.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that some 913 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of the stated period.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the African continent, figures from the Africa CDC also show that more than 897 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported across the continent since the center's recent report on Sunday, in which the confirmed cases have increased from 9,178 on Monday to 10,075 on Tuesday.

The death toll has also increased from 414 on Monday to 487 as of the stated period, according to the Africa CDC.

The African Union, through Africa CDC, has already activated its Emergency Operations Center and its Incident Management System (IMS) for the COVID-19 outbreak on January 27.

The Africa CDC had also developed its third Incident Action Plan that covers the period from March 16 to April 15.

