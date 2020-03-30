Congo virus claims life of 50-year-old woman in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :As Sindh and its capital city Karachi was under coronavirus lockdown, a congo virus patient expired in Jinnah Hospital Karachi last night.

According to details, Neemat 50-year-old woman was admitted in hospital and diagnosed with deadly congo virus.

She was in critical condition as she was bleeding from mouth when she had brought to the hospital.

The ill-fated woman was resident of Edani village of taluka Chhachho district Tharparkar.

This year so far two congo virus cases have been reported in Karachi where last year about two dozen people died because of congo virus.