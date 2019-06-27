Consistent refusal leads to five more polio cases in KP

Due to consistent refusal of parents/caregivers to vaccinate their children, the circulating polio virus has affected 5 more children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total count of polio cases in the province to 26 during 2019 so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Due to consistent refusal of parents/caregivers to vaccinate their children, the circulating polio virus has affected 5 more children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , taking the total count of polio cases in the province to 26 during 2019 so far.

According to a press statement from Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Provincial government is consistently aiming to aware the community of polio virus and risk it poses to the children in the form of paralysis and often death to children.

But unfortunately, there are disagreeing parents/caregivers who have doubts about vaccine safety and refuse administering anti polio vaccine to their children which leads to virus circulation and polio cases.

Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (R). Kamran Ahmed Afridi said that "polio virus will keep on inflicting children unless refusing families understands the fact that they are putting their and children in surroundings at risk of being paralyzed".

Kamran Ahmed Afridi said, "virus targets unimmunized children and all the five polio cases confirmed today were zero dose even for essential/routine immunization".

He appealed to parents/caregivers, elders, religious leaders, influentials and society to realize the fact that polio is paralyzing our children and future. We need to play our part to save our children from paralysis and ensure administering anti polio vaccine during every campaign.

According to a notification of National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad issued today, five new polio cases have been confirmed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of which two each are from Bannu and Torgher while one case has been reported from North Waziristan.

The details reveal that wild polio viruses have been isolated from stool sample of 8 Months boy, resident of Sedgai, UC Takhti Khel in District Bannu and 10 months boy resident of Kotka, UC Jhandoo Khel, District Bannu.;Likewise, virus has been isolated from the stool sample of 48 months Girl resident of Gaeito village, UC Harnail, District Torghar, 24 months boy resident of Shaloon village, UC Harnail District Torghar and 11 months girl from Zeraki village, UC Mir Ali 6, District North Waziristan.