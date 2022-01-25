UrduPoint.com

Constable Escorting Anti-polio Team Martyred

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 01:16 PM

Constable escorting anti-polio team martyred

A police constable escorting anti-polio team in Khawasi Banda, Jarma area of Kohat district was martyred by unknown miscreants on Tuesday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A police constable escorting anti-polio team in Khawasi Banda, Jarma area of Kohat district was martyred by unknown miscreants on Tuesday morning.

Kohat Police spokesman Fazal Naeem said, the martyred constable Hamid was on duty with anti-polio workers in Jarma area of Kohat when unknown miscreants riding a motorcycle shot him dead.

The constable died on the spot while the assailants managed to flee the scene.

Soon after the incident police reached the site and collected evidence for investigation.

