Consultative Meeting Of Pathologists Held At IPH For Dengue Tests

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 07:45 PM

A consultative meeting of pathologists of all teaching hospitals across Punjab was held at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on Saturday to prepare recommendations for strengthening and expanding of PCR tests for dengue patients in tertiary-care hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :A consultative meeting of pathologists of all teaching hospitals across Punjab was held at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on Saturday to prepare recommendations for strengthening and expanding of PCR tests for dengue patients in tertiary-care hospitals.

While presiding over the meeting, Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the main objective for holding the meeting was to identify gaps in the system and collecting the recommendations of pathologists for enhancing and strengthening of existing diagnostic facilities of PCR Serotype Lab tests for dengue patients in teaching hospitals.

The dean IPH said that the provincial department would provide financial and technical support for the purpose.

Prof of Haematology of Children Hospital Dr Nisar said that such facilities should be centralized at IPH. It would not only save financial resources but the quality of tests also be maintained.

Prof Shehla of SIMS said that centralized purchase system also be adopted for procurement of the PCR kits.

The meeting was attended by pathologists and other experts from all teaching hospitals.

