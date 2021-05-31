Contract for Sputnik V Production in Lebanon to Be Inked in 1st Half of June - Beirut

An agreement allowing the production of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Lebanon is due to be signed in the first half of June, Minister of Industry Imad Hoballah said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) An agreement allowing the production of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Lebanon is due to be signed in the first half of June, Minister of Industry Imad Hoballah said on Monday.

During a meeting, the minister and Lebanese President Michel Aoun have reviewed a number of issues, including exports to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states, as well as the manufacturing process of Sputnik V at a factory of Lebanon's Arwan pharmaceutical company.

"During the second week of the next month, a contract to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in Lebanon will be signed.

We have requested His Excellency the President to keep our support under control," Hoballah said quoted by the presidency on Twitter while addressing from the Baabda presidential palace.

The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on March 26. Apart from Sputnik V, Lebanon greenlighted the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and China's Sinopharm for mass use. Along with that, the AstraZeneca vaccine was also approved but only for citizens under the age of 65.

As of Monday, the middle Eastern nation has reported about 540,000 COVID-19 cases with over 7,700 related deaths.