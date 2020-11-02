UrduPoint.com
Controlling Parents Fueling Mental Health Issues In Australian Children: Children's Commissioner

CANBERRA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Australia's National Children's Commissioner has warned that "competitive parenting" is fueling a mental health crisis in Australian kids.

Anne Hollonds, who was appointed as the children's commissioner by the Federal government in August having previously served as the director of the Australian Institute of Family Studies, used her first interview in the role to call for kids to have more time to relax and play.

She called for an end to "competitive parenting," citing research that has found that children with hands-on and pushy parents are more likely to develop mental health issues, most commonly anxiety.

"The culture of criticism and judgment and competition (about parenting) doesn't help any of us and ultimately is bad for our kids," Hollonds, a psychologist, said on Monday.

"We need a more supportive and compassionate culture - then families who are struggling would feel able to reach out for help." Hollonds also urged parents and teachers to "reset expectations" on homework loads with Australian students regularly spending three hours every night on school work.

"In our very crammed lives, and with a crammed (school) curriculum, we have to ask if there's enough time for kids to play," she said.

"We tend to load up their days, and expect schools to cram a lot into those days," she said. "Many people today would say kids are experiencing stress as a result of too much to do."

