Convicted person likely to become head of Health Regularity Authority

(@imziishan)

Federal government is likely to appoint a convicted person as head of Health Regulation Authority that regulates the health sector of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Federal government is likely to appoint a convicted person as head of Health Regulation Authority that regulates the health sector of the country .Well informed source privy to the development revealed that Dr Shoaib who is very close aide of Special Adviser to Prime Minister on health ,Zafar Mirza is likely to be inducted as head of health regulation authority The government is allegedly amending the procedure of appointment only to facilitate Dr Shoab who is now in good books of Zafar Mirza who is playing crucial role in the appointment of regularity authority head.Health regularity Authority is very important organization of the public sector as it was established to reform the shabby health sector and to run the affairs of four hospitals comers under Islamab Capital Territory including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS),Services Hospital ( Polyclinic),National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine ( NIRM) and National Institute of Health (NIH) but regret ably the government is going to hand this organization over to a person who has tainted image and repute among the medical practitioners.Dr Shoaib has applied for the Health Regularity Authority head in November but the record says that he was retired from service few days before as executive director in one of the federal capital's hospital, where he was working on deputation .Dr Shoaib was retired from the post of grade 19 but now with the help of political mafia he is now being elevated to grade 21 which is sheer violation of prescribed procedure of appointment in government department.Dr Shoaib was allegedly doing two government jobs simultaneously fro which an inquiry was conducted against him and he was found guilty of crime and misconduct and was convicted by the authority concerned and his two years service was minimized as punishment.The source also told this scribe that special adviser to PM on health Dr Zafar Mirza has succeeded to mislead the premier about Dr Shoaib who is known as a notorious person in the health sector and he is given the post only to fulfill the vested interests of the mafia.

The government has floated advertisement in the media for appointment of head of the authority and has allegedly made change in the advertisement which accorded huge favors to a convicted persons whose fate has been decided by the higher authority.Health Regularity Authority would also start function in January 2020 to regulate the affairs of clinical laborites, situated in the capital area and also the fee structure of the lab that they are charging from the patients .The members of the authority have already been appointed and the head of the authority is being inducted who is blued eyed boy of Zafar Mirza who wanted to inducted his own persons so that he could control the affairs of four hospital and lab of Islamabad.The government has fix the age limit of Health authority members and its chairman that was 65 years but it was sheer violation of supreme court orders that says that new appointee for the government should not be above the age limit of 60 years, it has also been divulged by a well informed source.The source told that Zafar Mirza is also allegedly exerting undue pressure on the senior officers of health ministry and other government departments to facilitate Dr Shaoab appointment whose tainted repute is also earning a bad name for Imran Khan led federal government.The health sector of the country has been spoiled since Zafar Mirza took charge of health sector and is allegedly creating a lot of problems for Imran Khan whose main plank was to reform health sector but Mr Zafar has destroyed all his aims with his own incompetence, illegality and inefficiency .The source told that anti graft organization of the government are also ascertaining the role and character of Zafar Mirzza and his connection with powerful Pharmaceutical mafia of the country that is so powerful in the country which has refused to bring down medicine prices despite the stern orders of the prime minister.